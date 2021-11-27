Kansas City police investigate deadly shooting; victim was found at corner market

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting reported Friday night in the 4300 block of Cleveland Avenue that left one man dead.

Officers initially responded to the sound of shots fired in the area of 43rd Street and Askew Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. At the same time, a second report of shots fired was reported nearby at 43rd Street and Cleveland Avenue, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a police spokeswoman, said in an email.

Responding officers found, in the parking lot of a corner market, a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived and took over, Foreman said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead. Details of what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

The victim’s name was not released, and police did not release a description of the shooter.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators remained at the crime scene to gather evidence and to locate potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).