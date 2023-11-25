Kansas City police investigate deadly shooting of teenager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City homicide detectives are looking for the person who shot and killed a juvenile teenager on Saturday afternoon.

KCPD says officers went to the area of Linwood and Park Avenue, just east of 71 Highway near Sanford Brown Plaza, on a reported shooting at about 3 p.m. Officers were directed to a nearby house where they found a teenage boy unresponsive.

Emergency responders attempted to save his life, but he died from his injuries.

Police haven’t identified him yet nor given his specific age, but with the juvenile status he’ll be less than 18 years old.

KCPD doesn’t currently have a suspect in custody nor a suspect description, but doesn’t believe there’s a danger to anyone related to this shooting or a threat in the area where it occurred.

If you know something that will help police make an arrest, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or contact the homicide unit directly at (816) 234-5043.

