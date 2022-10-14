Kansas City police investigate death Thursday night after reported cutting: Sheriff

Kansas City police were investigating the death of a person in the Eastern 49-63 neighborhood Thursday evening whose body was discovered after officers responded to a report of a cutting.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said on Twitter that officers were dispatched to the call in the 6200 block of Tracy Avenue and found a deceased male there. Forté termed the investigation as a suspicious death.

KCPD detectives investigating a suspicious death in the 6200 block of Tracy. Officers were dispatched on a cutting. Upon arrival a deceased male was located. No additional information available. Please call 816-474-TIPS with information. @KansasCity @JacksonCountyMO @kcpolice pic.twitter.com/p93RRLmiwr — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) October 14, 2022

Further information was not immediately available from police.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.