Kansas City police investigate death Thursday night after reported cutting: Sheriff

Bill Lukitsch
·1 min read

Kansas City police were investigating the death of a person in the Eastern 49-63 neighborhood Thursday evening whose body was discovered after officers responded to a report of a cutting.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said on Twitter that officers were dispatched to the call in the 6200 block of Tracy Avenue and found a deceased male there. Forté termed the investigation as a suspicious death.

Further information was not immediately available from police.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

