Kansas City police investigate death in North Town Fork Creek neighborhood

Kansas City police were investigating a death Tuesday night in the city’s North Town Fork Creek neighborhood.

Around 9 p.m., police officers and detectives were on scene in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue in regard to a report of gunfire there, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman.

Further details were not immediately available from police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.