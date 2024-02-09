Kansas City police investigate death of baby as suspicious

Kansas City police are investigating the death of a baby found Friday in the Manheim Park neighborhood as suspicious.

Police officers began conducting the investigation Friday afternoon in the 4100 block of Forest Avenue, where they received a medical call regarding an infant not breathing around 1:30 p.m., according to Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City police.

On arrival, officers and emergency medical personnel were led into a home where they found a baby who was unresponsive. EMS rendered aid, but declared the baby deceased at the scene.

Detectives responded to investigate, and after speaking with the people who were present when officers first arrived, determined the circumstances surrounding the death were suspicious enough to raise concerns. They called for more detectives and crime scene investigators to process the scene and continue the investigation, according to police.

Further details about the child have not been released.

