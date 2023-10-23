Kansas City police investigate deaths of 2 men after neighbors call in ‘horrible smell’

Police are investigating after the bodies of two men were found early Sunday morning in Kansas City.

At 1:12 a.m., police were called to the 3700 block of Broadway Boulevard when someone reported a “horrible smell” coming from an apartment unit at Valentine Apartments, according to an initial report from the Kansas City Police Department.

Two men were found dead inside the unit, police said. The neighbors who called police said they had not seen the person who lived there in more than a week.

Police called the apartment manager who let them into the room where they found the bodies “in advance stages of decomposition,” according to the initial report.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing. Police have not yet determined if foul play was involved.