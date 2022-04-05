Kansas City police investigate drive-by shooting involving KCPD officers at traffic stop

The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot at police Monday morning.

Officers were conducting a car check in the area of 3300 Denver Avenue just before 11 a.m. when a gray car suddenly pulled up near the adjacent intersection and fired a shot toward the officers, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the department said.

The car fled in an unknown direction and no officers were injured, police said.

A suspect has not been arrested in the shooting.

Fox4 reported that the shooting occurred during a traffic stop and that no Kansas City police officers returned fire.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.