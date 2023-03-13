Kansas City police investigate fatal shooting Sunday night in south KC

Anna Spoerre
·1 min read

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Sunday night.

A fatal shooting was reported in the 8300 block of Highland Avenue, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email to media at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté wrote on Twitter that the male victim was declared dead at the scene. He did not say whether the victim was a child or an adult.

The shooting marks the 27th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Recommended Stories