Kansas City police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash involving stolen car

One person was fatally injured in a Kansas City hit-and-run crash on Monday involving a second car that had been reported stolen, according to police.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 6 p.m. to the collision at East 31st Street and Agnes Avenue in the city’s Santa Fe neighborhood, Kansas City police said in a statement Monday night.

The driver and sole occupant of a Cadillac sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. Further details of the driver’s identity were not immediately disclosed by police.

Kansas City police determined the Cadillac was hit by a Hyundai Sonata sedan that had been reported stolen. The Hyundai was being driven at high speed the wrong way down Agnes, police said, before entering 31st and striking the other car.

The driver and occupants of the stolen car fled the area on foot, according to police.

Police continued to investigate the crash Monday night.