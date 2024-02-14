Kansas City police investigate fatal shooting of man in home Tuesday night

Kansas City police were investigating a homicide Tuesday night after a man was found shot to death in a home in the East Community Team North neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue on a reported shooting, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a Kansas City police spokeswoman.

Responding officers arrived at a residence with an open door, went inside to investigate and found a lone gunshot victim in the living room, Gonzalez said. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

Police had little information to immediately work from Tuesday night, Gonzalez said, as detectives were working to locate witnesses and gather evidence. A suspect had yet to be identified.

“Detectives are going to be working diligently throughout the late hours in this evening and early morning hours of tomorrow to try and figure (that) out so that we can start working on getting somebody in custody and holding them accountable for what took place,” Gonzalez said.

Kansas City police were asking for anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

The killing was the second on Tuesday in Kansas City. Around 5 p.m., another fatal shooting left a man dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6400 block of The Paseo Boulevard.

In that case, police said the gunshot victim and shooting suspect, who was arrested at the scene, knew one another. An argument was believed to have led to the shooting.

Kansas City has seen 11 homicides so far in 2024, according to data maintained by The Star. The city set a record high for homicides last year, with 185 recorded in 2023.