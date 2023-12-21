Kansas City police investigate fatal shooting Wednesday night in North Indian Mound

A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night outside of a convenience store in Kansas City’s North Indian Mound neighborhood, according to police.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to a report of gunfire heard in the 5500 block of East St. John Avenue, said Capt. Corey Carlisle, a department spokesman. As the officers were responding, the call was updated to a shooting, Carlisle said.

The officers located a lone gunshot victim, described as an adult male, on the northern sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were searching for witnesses as well as any surveillance video in the area, Carlisle said. Police did not have a suspect identified Wednesday night and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remained unknown.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 179th homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. The level of violence seen in the city this year has rivaled its deadliest on record, which occurred in 2020 when 182 people were killed.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.