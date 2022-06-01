Man dead, woman injured in shooting at apartments near Truman Sports Complex in KC

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a double shooting Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex south of the Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said.

A woman called police shortly after noon Wednesday saying she had been shot at the Stadium View Apartments in the 4500 block of Colonial Terrace, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a police spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers also found a man who had been shot and was unresponsive inside an apartment, Foreman said. Emergency medical workers responded and pronounced the man dead.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the apartment complex and were looking for witnesses and collecting evidence.

Further details of the shooting, including suspect information, was not available.

The killing was the 67th homicide reported in Kansas City so far this year, according to data tracked by The Star. At this time last year, the city had recorded 62 killings. Last year became the second deadliest year on record, following a record 182 killings in 2020.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.