Kansas City police investigate fatal shooting of a man found near homeless camp

Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man found near a homeless encampment in the area of Independence Avenue and the Paseo.

Officers were summoned to the area on a reported shooting just before 2 p.m. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, police spokeswoman.

KCPD is investigating a homicide that happened at Independence Ave and The Paseo pic.twitter.com/VwFsMY8lh5 — Aarón Torres (@AaronTorres_) October 12, 2021

The name of the victim has not been released. Foreman said the victim was in the area of a homeless camp located north of Independence Avenue.

“From what I understand (the shooting) was in the camp,” Foreman said. “I don’t know the status of the victim as far as his personal situation.”

Police did not release a description of the shooter. Details of what led to the shooting were not released.

Investigators combed the area gathering evidence and looking for potential witnesses.

No other details were released.