Kansas City police investigate fatal Parkview shooting; person of interest in custody

A fatal shooting that unfolded early Wednesday morning in Kansas City’s Parkview neighborhood was being investigated by police as a homicide and one person of interest was being held in custody.

Kansas City police officers were called around 1 a.m. to the 1700 block of Gillespie Place on a report of a shooting and a dead body, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a department spokesman, said in a statement. There they found a gunshot victim, 50-year-old Etienne Mcewan, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not initially believe the death to be suspicious, Becchina said, but later deemed the death was actually a killing caused by a gunshot once homicide detectives were brought in to investigate.

The person of interest was being detained as part of the investigation, Becchina said. As of Wednesday afternoon, the case was also being worked on by crime scene investigators and the medical examiner’s office.

The killing Wednesday marked Kansas City’s 113th homicide of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw a total of 157 killings, representing the second deadliest year in its history.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about the killing to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.