Kansas City police investigate Friday night homicide in Marlborough Heights neighborhood

Kansas City police were investigating a homicide on Friday night in the Marlborough Heights neighborhood.

Police officers and detectives were called to the killing in the 8000 block of Wayne Avenue, according to Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman. Further information was not immediately available from police.

The killing marks the 131st homicide in Kansas City so far in 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw a total of 157 homicides, representing the second-deadliest year in its history.

