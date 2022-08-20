Kansas City police investigate Friday night homicide near 35th and Wayne

Bill Lukitsch

Kansas City police were investigating a homicide Friday night in the Linwood Homeowners-Ivanhoe neighborhood.

Police officers were at the crime scene in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue around 9:45 p.m., according to Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman. Further information about the killing was not immediately available.

The homicide is Kansas City’s 107th so far in 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw a total of 157 homicides, representing the second-deadliest year in its history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

