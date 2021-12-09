Kansas City police investigate homicide in Ingelside neighborhood Wednesday

Bill Lukitsch

Kansas City police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Wednesday in the Ingelside neighborhood.

Police are on scene in the 2700 block of Bales Avenue after a person was fatally shot in the alley behind the block, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said in a statement.

Further information about the killing was not immediately disclosed by police.

The homicide marks the 148th in Kansas City so far in 2021, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw an all-time high of homicides, recording 182.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

