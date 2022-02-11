Kansas City police investigate homicide in Ashland Ridge neighborhood

Kansas City police were called Thursday to a reported homicide in the Ashland Ridge neighborhood on the city’s southeast side.

Officer Donna Drake, a police spokeswoman, said in a statement Thursday night that the killing was reported in the 4000 block of Willow Avenue. Few details about the death were immediately available.

The homicide marks Kansas City’s 17th so far this year, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2021, there were 157 reported, the second-deadliest in Kansas City’s history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.