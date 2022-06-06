Burning body found next to Longview Lake; Kansas City police investigate homicide

Kansas City police launched a homicide investigation after a body was found burning near Longview Lake early Monday.

Officers were called about 12:40 a.m. to the area of Raytown Road after a citizen called 911 to say they were driving past when they noticed a body on fire on the side of the road, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokesperson for the department, said in an email.

The fire department also responded and put out the flames surrounding the body. Police said the body appeared to have been set on fire on the ground next to Raytown Road between Longview Road and Longview Parkway, on the west side of the lake.

No information about the victim’s identity, or any possible suspects, was available Monday morning.

The killing is the 68th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes killings by police. The city saw 63 homicides by this time last year, the second deadliest year in recorded history.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043. People can also contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.