Kansas City police investigate homicide after person declared dead following shooting

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after a person died in a shooting Thursday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers with the Kansas City Police Department responded to the 8300 block of East Gregory Boulevard regarding a shooting, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the department.

When officers arrived they found a person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in front of a residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital but later died, Drake said.

There is no suspect information.

The killing is the 53rd homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star. The city had seen 55 homicides by this time last year, the second deadliest year in recorded history.

Anyone with information can contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.