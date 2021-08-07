Kansas City police investigate homicide after man found shot in vehicle Friday night

Trey Williams
·1 min read

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after finding a man suffering gunshot wounds in a car Friday night.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, officers with the Kansas City Police Department were called to the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue on sounds of gunshots. At the same time the Kansas City Fire Department was dispatched to East 35th Street and Woodland Avenue on a possible injury accident.

When officers arrived at the scene they found an adult black male victim inside a vehicle. Police said he appeared to be suffering from apparent gunshot wound, Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the department, said in an email.

The victim, who was listed as critical condition, was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Police have not identified the victim, and no suspect information was available at the time.

Detectives are asking if anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

