Kansas City police investigate homicide after man found shot in vehicle late Saturday

Kansas City police are investigating the city’s third homicide of 2022.

Officers were called just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1800 block of East 78th Street, near Hickman Mills Drive, on the sound of gunshots, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

Once there, police were shown to the front yard of a home where a vehicle had come to a stop, Becchina said.

A man who had been shot was unresponsive inside the vehicle, police said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Becchina said after an initial investigation, police believe the man was shot while inside the vehicle, which then rolled to a stop in the yard. The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

An investigation into the killing is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

