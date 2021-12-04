Kansas City police investigate homicide after woman shot late Friday, man also injured

A person of interest has been identified in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

The Kansas City Police Department was dispatched on a shooting about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 7900 block of East 88th Place.

Officers found two victims who had been shot, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the police department said. A woman was unresponsive and officers began CPR. Emergency crews pronounced the victim dead.

A man was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

A person of interest has been developed, but is not yet in custody, Foreman said.

The woman’s killing was the 141st homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.