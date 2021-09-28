Kansas City police investigate homicide after woman found fatally shot in street

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found fatally shot in the street.

Officers responded about 7:40 a.m. Monday to 82nd and Forest Avenue on a shooting call. They located a woman who was unresponsive in the street at the entrance to an apartment complex, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department said.

Emergency crews declared the woman deceased at the scene.

At a homicide this morning in the 8200 block of Forest, near Troost. Police said a woman was found fatally shot at the entrance of an apartment complex. pic.twitter.com/oKczpT9J2c — Anna Spoerre (@annaspoerre) September 28, 2021

Detectives and crime scene investigators were processing the scene and canvassing for witnesses.

Preliminary information indicated a confrontation between an unknown male and the victim took place in the street, leading to the shooting, Becchina said.

Troost Avenue is closed to traffic in both directions.

Dee Akins lives in a home behind the apartment complex. She came running to the front when her niece, who lives nearby, called to say she heard a gunshot.

“That’s when the young lady was lying there,” Akins said.

Police covered the victim from the view of about a dozen elementary school kids who stood nearby, waiting on their school bus.

Akins stood in the parking lot between the Family Dollar and the police tape as a man and woman came up, lamenting that their bus stop was taped off.

A few minutes earlier, a woman crumpled to the sidewalk, her loud cry raising alarm as a couple officers rushed to her. Rosilyn Temple, with KC Mother’s in Charge, was soon by her side, comforting her.

“It’s been an emotional morning,” Akins said.

“She shouldn’t have died in that type of way,” she said. “Even though I didn’t know her personally, I know for a fact she shouldn’t have died like that.”

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.