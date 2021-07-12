Kansas City police investigate homicide after man found shot inside vehicle in alley

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Monday morning after a man was found shot in a vehicle.

Officers were called just after 9:30 a.m. to the area of East 16th Street and Oakley Avenue on a shooting, Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said.

Once at the scene, residents in the area directed officers to a vehicle that had crashed into a fence and power lines near an alley behind a home, Becchina said.

Police found a man inside the vehicle. He was unresponsive and suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, Becchina said.

First responders rendered aid, but the victim was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Becchina told reporters at the scene that it’s not yet known whether the man lived in the area or not.

The killing marked the 80th this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year, the city had suffered 105 homicides.

Police urged anyone with information about the killing to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

