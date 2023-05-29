Kansas City police investigate homicide after man found dead with ‘bodily trauma’

Kansas City police are investigating a suspected homicide after a man was found dead inside a residence on Walrond Avenue after midnight on Monday.

Just before 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Walrond, near E. 52nd Street, on a reported medical call, Capt. Corey Carlisle, a department spokesman, said. While headed to the scene, police learned they were now responding to a report of a dead body.

It was the second homicide within a couple of hours and within about a mile of each other heading into Memorial Day. After 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at E. 56th Street and Park Avenue, where a man died from gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult man suffering from “unknown bodily trauma” inside the residence, Carlisle said. Officers rendered first aid, and first responders arrived on scene and declared the victim dead.

Carlisle said there is not yet any suspect information available.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are processing the scene to recover any evidence and speak to potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. Or anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest in the case.