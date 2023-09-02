Kansas City police say 3rd homicide reported Saturday stemmed from argument

Police are investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon in Kansas City’s Indian Mound neighborhood.

A shooting was reported just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Drury Avenue, Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman Alayna Gonzalez told media.

Once police arrived, they discovered a man lying wounded in the street, Gonzalez said. Emergency medical services responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Detectives believe the shooting happened after a physical altercation in the middle of the street, Gonzalez said, but no person of interest was in police custody as of Saturday afternoon.

Gonzalez said police received a call about a disturbance sometime before the shooting call, but she did not have the details of that incident.

“We need to work together and figure out how to settle these arguments peacefully,” she told media at the scene.

A portion of the residential street remained blocked off by police tape Saturday afternoon as detectives combed the area for evidence

KCPD is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

The homicide marks the 137th killing this year in Kansas City, according to data kept by The Kansas City Star, which includes fatal shootings by police.

No other information was immediately available.