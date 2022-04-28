Kansas City police investigate homicide after woman who was run over at gas station dies

The death of a 47-year-old woman injured after she was run over during an argument at a neighborhood store is being called a homicide, a Kansas City police spokesman said.

Police identified the victim as Lanita Hart, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department. Hart sustained the fatal injuries late Friday at the Troost Mart gas station at 4047 Troost Ave.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Richard Douglas, Jr., of Kansas City, this week with second-degree assault and leaving the scene of accident. He surrendered to police Saturday and was booked into the Jackson County jail.

Officers responded to Troost Mart about 10:20 p.m. on what was reported as an injury accident. Hart was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hart had sustained “major injuries” to her head and “evidence of road rash about her body,” according to court documents. The hospital later advised police that Hart had “no functioning brain activity” because of her injuries.

Detectives determined that the woman appeared to have been a victim of an aggravated assault with a vehicle rather than an accident, Becchina said.

Surveillance tape allegedly showed an agitated Hart exchanging words with Douglas at the store, according to court documents. When Douglas entered the store, the woman allegedly did something to one of the tires and then started to reach for another tire.

When Douglas exited the store, Hart allegedly said something to him. She is seen on surveillance video smacking the windshield with her hand before the car speeds up and hits her and rolls over her, according to court documents.

Hart was dragged through the parking lot underneath the vehicle until it exited onto 41st Street, according to court records.

After turning himself in, Douglas allegedly told police “he thought he ran over something” and that he was “slightly inebriated” at the time and felt guilty about leaving, according to court records.

He said he had a dispute with a woman he recognized as possibly being a neighbor. He said she yelled at him about $40 he owed her and threatened to mess with his tires. He told police that he left the parking lot quickly to get away from the woman.

Detectives were notified Tuesday that Hart had died from her injuries. Detectives will work with prosecutors to determine whether any additional or amended charges should be filed, Becchina said.

A defense attorney for Douglas was not listed in court records as of Thursday afternoon.

The killing is Kansas City’s 48th homicide so far this year. Last year, Kansas City saw its second deadliest year on record with 157 killings, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2020, 182 people were slain, making it the worst year on record.