Kansas City police investigate homicide Friday near 26th and Quincy Street

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after one person was killed Friday afternoon in Kansas City.

The incident was reported about 2 p.m. in the 2600 block of Quincy Street, the Kansas City Police Department said.

This was the 116th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star.

