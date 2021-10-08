Kansas City police investigate homicide Friday near 26th and Quincy Street

Aarón Torres, Glenn Rice
·1 min read

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after one person was killed Friday afternoon in Kansas City.

The incident was reported about 2 p.m. in the 2600 block of Quincy Street, the Kansas City Police Department said.

This was the 116th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories