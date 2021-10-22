Kansas City police investigate homicide reported Friday on North Topping Avenue

One person was arrested after a man was killed Friday afternoon in a stabbing.

At about 3:30 p.m., officers with the Kansas City Police Department were called on a cutting in the 6200 block of North Topping Avenue, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the department.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the backyard of a house who had been stabbed multiple times, Becchina said. Emergency services declared the man dead at the scene.

Officers arrested a man who was identified as a person of interest at the scene, Becchina said. Investigators combed the area gathering evidence and looking for potential witnesses.

Police are not looking for any additional suspects. It appears that a physical altercation between both men preceded the stabbing.

This is the 123rd homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star. At this time last year, the city had recorded 159 homicides.