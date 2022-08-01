Fatally shot man found on Kansas City street by patrol officers Monday evening

A man was found shot to death on a residential street as Kansas City police officers were patrolling through the North Town Fork Creek neighborhood on Monday evening.

Officers with the Metro Patrol Division happened upon the gunshot victim shortly before 6 p.m. as they were headed north in the 5000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a police spokeswoman. He was lying partially in the roadway as the officers were driving past, Foreman said.

The man was unresponsive when police officers checked on him, Foreman said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Few details about the killing were immediately available. No calls for service, including reports of gunfire, were made in the area prior to the discovery, Foreman said.

Police had no information about a possible suspect or suspects as of Monday evening.

The killing marked Kansas City’s 94th homicide in 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw 157 homicides, marking the second-deadliest year on record.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about the killing to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or through the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 was being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.