Kansas City police investigate Labor Day homicide

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide that took place late Monday night.

Officers were called to a house in the 7500 block of East 117th Place at about 11:45 p.m. on an ambulance call, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

When officers and emergency medical services arrived they were directed to an adult male who was undergoing an unknown medical event. He was transported to the hospital where hospital staff said the victim had injuries “that were preliminarily consistent with a gunshot wound,” Becchina said.

The victim died of his injuries Tuesday morning.

Police have identified a person of interest and taken the person into custody, Becchina said.

The latest killing marks the 104th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 143 homicides.

Anyone who has information about the shooting was asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

