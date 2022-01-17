Kansas City police investigate overnight shootings that left 2 people dead

Kansas City police are investigating after two men were found dead in separate shootings overnight Monday.

At about 1:45 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to East 12th Street and Topping Avenue on a crash where someone was reported to be injured, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

There, police found a man inside the vehicle, which had crashed off the side of the road, Drake said. He was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide marks the fourth this year in Kansas City.

A few hours earlier, at about 11 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a shooting death in the 5500 block of Saida Street, Drake said.

There, officers found a man inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police are currently investigating the Saida Street shooting as a suspicious death, Drake said.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

