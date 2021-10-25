Kansas City police investigate second homicide within 90 minutes Sunday night

A second person was killed in a shooting in a span of a couple hours Sunday night in Kansas City.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to a shooting in the area of East 113th Terrace and Askew Avenue, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

There, police found an unresponsive shooting victim in front of a home. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

Witnesses told police at the scene that a disturbance between the victim and at least one suspect led up to the shooting, Becchina said. No further suspect information was immediately available.

The killing marked the 126th this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. There had been 160 homicides by this time last year, which was the deadliest in the city’s history. By this time in 2019, the city had suffered 126 killings.

Earlier in the evening, police responded to a different shooting call when a man who had been shot collapsed after walking into a gas station trying to find help.

Officers responded after 9:30 p.m. to the gas station at 5901 Troost Ave., where the victim was found unresponsive, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police asked anyone with information on either shooting to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

