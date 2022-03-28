Kansas City police investigate shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday and left one person in critical condition.

Just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, officers with KCPD were dispatched to the 1800 block of Hardesty Ave. on reports of a shooting, said officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the department. Police did not specify whether the shooting occurred at a residence there.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, Drake said.

The name of the victim was not available at the time. Police also did not have any suspect information.