Kansas City police investigate shooting after man found fatally shot in broad daylight

Kansas City police Tuesday were investigating a shooting after finding an man suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk in the Sheffield neighborhood.

Police with the department were called to a shooting around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday to the area of Wheeling Avenue and East 8th Street. When they arrived, officers found a man lying on the sidewalk, according to Captain Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the department.

The victim was unresponsive, she said, so officers began CPR before emergency medical services arrived and transported the man to an area hospital. He was declared dead shortly after arriving, Foreman said.

The homicide occurred in broad daylight, which Foreman said, may help police find a suspect.

“We’re hopeful someone saw something. There’s businesses around here and a lot of people out and about this time of day,” she said.

The killing is Kansas City’s 55th homicide of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year there were 157 homicides citywide, the second-deadliest on record.

Anyone with information can call the Kansas City police homicide unit at 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.

A man living two blocks away from the scene said he heard the gunshots. He would not be named out of concern for his safety.

The man received a text from a neighbor after 1 p.m. that a friend of his had been killed in the shooting.

“I was shocked,” he said. “This type of stuff doesn’t usually happen here, especially in broad daylight.”