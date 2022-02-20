Kansas City police investigate Sunday morning homicide after motorcycle driver shot

Kansas City police have opened a homicide investigation after it was determined that the driver of a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning was shot and killed.

Police have identified the victim as 50-year-old Jeffrey Nemitz.

At around 2:55 a.m., officers with the Kansas City Police Department responded to a crash at St. John Avenue and Benton Boulevard, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the department.

A burnt-orange Harley Davidson traveled north on Benton Boulevard when the driver went straight at the round about at St. John Avenue, Becchina said.

The motorcycle went up onto the curve and Nemitz was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner determined that Nemitz had been shot.

This is the city’s 20th homicide of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. There were 157 killings in 2021, the second-deadliest year in the city’s history.

Police are asking anyone with information about the killing to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the through the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.