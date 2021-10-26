Kansas City police investigate suspicious death at East 37th Street and Oakley Avenue

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered Tuesday morning, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the department said in an email.

Officers responded around 9 a.m. to the area of East 37th Street and Oakley Avenue after a city employee discovered the body while looking into illegal dumping activity in the area, Drake said.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are processing it, looking for evidence and canvassing the area for potential witnesses.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or contact detectives at 816-234-5043.