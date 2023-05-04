Kansas City police investigate teen’s homicide after he dies days after being shot

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old died in the days following a late night shooting in Kansas City.

At 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, officers were called to the Research Medical Center on reports that a man had been shot, according to Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the police department.

The teenager, Terrell Farrow, arrived at the medical facility suffering from serious gunshot wounds. By the time detectives arrived, he was in critical condition.

During their investigation, officers discovered the crime scene miles away at East 33rd Street and U.S Highway 71. They canvassed the scene for witnesses and collected evidence, but have yet to arrest a suspect, Carlisle said.

Farrow died Wednesday, according to Carlisle.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact the Homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

Twelve youths under the age of 20 have been killed this year in shootings in the Kansas City area, according to data tracked by The Star. Another young victim, six-year-old Sir’ Antonio Brown, also died Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas, due to gun violence.