Kansas City police investigate triple shooting that left 1 person in critical condition
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that took place at East Truman Road and Prospect Avenue, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, police spokeswoman.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m. and one person suffered life-threatening injuries, Foreman said.
At scene of triple shooting in Kansas City near Truman/Chestnut. One victim is critical, according to Kansas City police. Check back for updates. pic.twitter.com/73AstxlWJW
— Bill Lukitsch (@lukitsbill) October 13, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.