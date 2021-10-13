Kansas City police investigate triple shooting that left 1 person in critical condition

Aarón Torres, Bill Lukitsch

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that took place at East Truman Road and Prospect Avenue, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, police spokeswoman.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. and one person suffered life-threatening injuries, Foreman said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

