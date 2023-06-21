Kansas City police investigate Tuesday night shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Kansas City police were investigating a shooting Tuesday night near 18th Street and Indiana Avenue where a woman was fatally injured and a man was wounded.

Sgt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said Tuesday that officers were initially dispatched to the shooting scene around 8 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. Police were later advised that two gunshot victims had shown up at an area hospital, Becchina said.

The gunshot victims arrived at the same time by private vehicle, Becchina said. The woman died there, Becchina said, and the man’s injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

Detectives and crime scene personnel were called out to the shooting scene to investigate. Becchina said police had little information to go on Tuesday night, adding that detectives were looking for witnesses to come forward with information.

The killing Tuesday marked Kansas City’s 90th homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2022, the city saw the second-deadliest year in its history with 172 homicides.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about Tuesday night’s shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.