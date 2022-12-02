Kansas City police investigate two separate homicides Thursday night

Kansas City police detectives were conducting two separate homicide investigations on Thursday night in the Santa Fe and the Neighbors United for Action neighborhoods.

The first investigation began around 6 p.m. after Kansas City police officers were called to check the welfare of a person at the Parkway Gardens Apartments in the 6400 block of The Paseo.

After arriving, the officers observed details that led them to force entry to the home, said Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman. A man was found inside with apparent trauma, who was pronounced dead by responding medical personnel.

The homicide victim was alone in the apartment when officers arrived, Drake said. Detectives were working to trace his last known location, Drake said, including by speaking with the person who asked police to investigate his welfare.

Detectives and crime scene personnel were called to the crime scene as well and were seeking a search warrant to collect evidence from the apartment.

Detectives were also working to identify a suspect Thursday, and police had no information concerning a suspect to immediately provide.

The second killing occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of Lockridge Street in the city’s Santa Fe neighborhood.

Kansas City police officers were called there to investigate a reported shooting. Inside a residence a man was found with apparent gunshot wounds, Drake said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were canvassing the block in search of potential witnesses on Thursday night and working to identify a suspect.

The separate killings represented Kansas City’s 155th and 156th homicides of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. The city is on pace to exceed its homicide total from 2021, where 157 people were killed, marking the second-deadliest year on record.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about the killings to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or share a tip anonymously through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. The TIPS Hotline offers cash rewards of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in either case.