Kansas City police investigate two separate homicides early Monday morning

Kansas City police were investigating two separate homicides early Monday after one shooting victim was dropped off at a hospital emergency room and a second victim was found fatally wounded in the back of a home.

The first homicide was reported at 3:30 a.m. after officers responded to Research Medical Center at Prospect Avenue and Meyer Boulevard. Hospital staff told arriving officers that a man who had been shot was dropped at the emergency room.

Medical staff declared the man dead a short time later, Kansas City Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said in an email.

Detectives interviewed several people who brought the victim to the hospital to determine where the shooting occurred. No other details were immediately available.

About 15 minutes later, police responded to the sound of gunfire near 57th Street and Swope Parkway.

While the officers were on their way to the shooting, they were redirected and sent a block away to answer a 911 call in the 5700 block of Mersington Avenue. Once they arrived, the officers were directed to the rear of a home where they found a man who appeared to have been shot, Becchina said.

Emergency crews arrived and declared the man dead. Several people who were at the scene were detained and interviewed by police. No other details were immediately available.

No arrests have been made and police continued their investigation on Monday.

There was no indication that the separate shootings were related, Becchina said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).