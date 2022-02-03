Man found fatally shot Wednesday night in Kansas City’s East Blue Valley neighborhood

A man was found shot dead Wednesday night in Kansas City’s East Blue Valley neighborhood, according to police.

Kansas City police were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to the area of East 17th Street and Crystal Avenue on a reported shooting, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said in a statement. Officers were directed by a person who called 911 to a vehicle near a parking lot there.

Officers found one adult male in the vehicle who appeared to have been shot. Emergency medical personnel declared him dead at the scene.

The 911 caller told police that the vehicle was observed in a parking lot just off the road and appeared to be stuck. That person stopped to help and then called police after realizing the driver was unresponsive, Becchina said.

Detectives were searching the area for potential witnesses as crime scene investigators looked for other evidence. Police were still working to determine the events that led up to the shooting.

The homicide marks the 14th in Kansas City so far this year, according to data maintained by The Star. There were 157 killings in 2021, marking the second-deadliest year in the city’s history.

Police are asking anyone with information about the killing to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the through the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.