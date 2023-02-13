Kansas City police investigate whether bullet that injured officer came from blocks away

Kansas City police said they are investigating whether a shooting that injured an officer outside of the downtown police headquarters late Sunday was connected to an unrelated shooting call reported several blocks away around the same time.

The officer was hospitalized with a non life-threatening injury after being struck by gunfire just before 9:20 p.m. at 1125 Locust St.

It was unclear at the time of the shooting where the gunfire came from.

On Monday, police said detectives were investigating the possible connection between the injured officer and shots reported being fired in the 1700 block of Locust Street, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina in an email news release.

“There is significant evidence of multiple shots fired in that area, to include apparent bullet damage to buildings in that area,” Becchina said. “We believe there may be people who were involved or witnessed the shooting that may have valuable information.”

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything in that area around 9:20 p.m.

Becchina said the injured officer was assigned to the department’s Patrol Division and remained in stable condition Monday at an undisclosed hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Sarah Bedell, with the KCPD assault squad, at 816-413-2413 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).