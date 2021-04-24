Kansas City police investigating after 1 person critically injured in Friday shooting
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after a person was critically injured during a shooting on Friday afternoon in the Santa Fe neighborhood.
Around 3:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Lockridge Avenue for a welfare check, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for KCPD. Arriving officers and members of the Kansas City Fire Department entered an apartment and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious and life-threatening, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.