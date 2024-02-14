Kansas City police investigating deadly shooting near 16th, Jackson Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second deadly shooting is under investigation Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City police officers responded to the shooting around 7:45 p.m. near E. 16th Street and Jackson Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they located a house with an open door. KCPD said officers announced themselves and entered the home where they located a man lying unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are working the scene gathering evidence and taking witness statements.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide at this time.

Earlier Tuesday, just before 5 p.m. KCPD officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near The Paseo and Meyer Boulevard. At the scene police located a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds. One person was taken into custody.

Police have not released a name for either victim at this time.

This now marks 11 homicides for Kansas City so far this year. At this point last year, Kansas City’s deadliest year ever, the city had already recorded 17 homicides.

Anyone with information on either incident are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

