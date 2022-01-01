Kansas City police investigating New Year’s Eve shooting that left one woman dead

Kansas City police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left one woman dead in the 7600 block of East 50th Street.

Police received a report of a shooting just after 9:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, according to a news release issued Saturday.

“Upon arrival, officers located the victim, an adult female, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” police said. “Officers immediately began performing life saving measures. EMS responded and transported the victim to the hospital. The victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.”

The shooting remains under investigation and was not related to celebratory gunfire, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Kansas City homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).