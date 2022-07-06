Kansas City police investigating homicide reported Wednesday on East Side

One person was killed in a homicide Wednesday on Kansas City’s East Side.

Police responded around 2:30 p.m. to the 4800 block of East 40th Terrace, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

The killing was the 79th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes police shootings. At this time last year, the city had recorded 77 homicides.