Kansas City police investigating homicide near 4500 block of Chestnut Avenue

One person was killed in a homicide reported Saturday afternoon in Kansas City.

Police responded to the 4500 block of Chestnut Avenue, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in a news release at 3:15 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This was the 122nd homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star.

This story is developing and will be updated.